Lady Vols' DeShields says she's returning for senior year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lady Vols' DeShields says she's returning for senior year

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields plans to return to the Lady Vols for her senior season rather than entering the WNBA draft.
    
DeShields said Saturday via Instagram that the opportunity to play alongside a heralded incoming freshman class influenced her decision.
    
DeShields said "developing my game further and playing for championship(s) are always part of the ideal plan, but giving these four young ladies the opportunity to be themselves, make mistakes and still have the love they need and deserve is first priority."
    
Because she sat out a year after transferring from North Carolina, DeShields is a fourth-year junior old enough to enter the draft. Tennessee's Mercedes Russell, another fourth-year junior, announced last week she also would return next season.
    
DeShields averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this past season.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.