UPDATE: Fatal accident shuts down part of Highway 58

UPDATE: A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday evening while traveling southbound on Highway 58 when a vehicle attempting to turn into First Tennessee Bank T-boned the motorcycle.

The crash shutdown Highway 58 for a period of time.

Hamilton County EMS advised the driver of the motorcycle, Sean C. Oglesby, 38, had succumbed to his injuries on scene. The passenger, Winifred Wheeler, 89, in the Chevy sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Erlanger ER. She is in critical but stable condition.

The driver, Edward F. Wheeler, 90, was taken to the hospital by family members for evaluation.

Janet and Sam Ankar, the owners of Ankar's Hoagies Highway 58 location, tells Channel 3 it was a tragic and heartbreaking sight.

"I'm standing [in the back] making sandwiches, looked out on the highway and saw people parked in the middle lane getting out of the cars, and so I ran out here to see out there was a motorcycle down," Janet said. "All I could do was just stand there and pray. I was in such shock just watching everything transpire. I was in shocked."

They said it was normal business day that quickly turned into disbelief.

"I mean you know you're sitting in here eating a bite and boom," said Sam. "All of a sudden both lanes were closed both streets south or north; nobody moving anywhere."

This is the city's second motorcycle death of the year.

It's not clear right now if any charges are pending or what happens next, but many are praying no more lives are taken.

"If the young man that was lying in the street had kids, and a family, and a wife it's devastating. What's going to happen to the family," said Sam.

Members of CPD's Traffic Division are investigating the crash and are following all leads.