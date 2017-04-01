UPDATE: Train hits cyclist in Whitfield County

Bradley County's Michigan Elementary School PTO has again earned national attention. For the past 11 years, PTO Today Magazine has conducted a national search for the PTO of the Year.More
Bradley County's Michigan Elementary School PTO has again earned national attention. For the past 11 years, PTO Today Magazine has conducted a national search for the PTO of the Year.More
Stephen Lofty, chief of West Polk County Fire and Rescue, tells Channel 3, two women and a man were kayaking down the Ocoee River when the incident happened.More
Stephen Lofty, chief of West Polk County Fire and Rescue, tells Channel 3, two women and a man were kayaking down the Ocoee River when the incident happened.More