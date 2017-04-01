UPDATE: Train hits cyclist in Whitfield County

UPDATE: A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by train in Whitfield County on Saturday evening.

Bruce Frazier of Dalton Police Department says that the cyclist, Mark Pierce, 53, disregarded the railroad barrier at Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street and rode around it as the train was approaching the intersection.

Police say the railroad barrier was functioning with both lights and also audio signals. The train was also blowing its horn. The train hit Pierce and threw the him about 10 to 15 feet away from the train tracks and landed in the gravel. The bike landed nearby. Pierce was airlifted to Erlanger but police do not have an update at this time.

