U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R- Tenn.) recognized Hixson High School JROTC cadet on Saturday.



Air Force JROTC Cadet John Paul Thompson recently received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.



The Congressman personally called Thompson to congratulate him on the news.



Hixson High AF JROTC Senior Aerospace Instructor Scott Campbell was thrilled to hear the news. Campbell said, "We couldn't be more excited as John Paul is an awesome match for the Academy. He will do well and is a great representative for Hixson High, Hamilton County, District 3 and the state of Tennessee."



Congressman Fleischmann hosted the annual Military Service Academy Day on Saturday morning.



The Academy Day event gives students a chance to interact with Representatives from all of the U.S. Military Academies as well as ROTC Leadership.