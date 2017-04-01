Michael Phelps drops April Fool’s Day comeback news

NBC SPORTS - Michael Phelps chose the morning of April 1 to announce a comeback.

“Some dreams/goals you just can’t get rid of…been doing a lot of thinking n I’ve decided that I’m going 2 make another comeback! #tokyo2020,” was posted on Phelps’ Twitter account.

Phelps’ April Fool’s joke follows those of other Olympic champion swimmers — Dara Torres and Katinka Hosszu last year, notably.

In other Olympic champion April Fool’s news — triathlon gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen, who is pregnant with her first child, announced she would make her Ironman debut this October.

Gymnast Shawn Johnson, who is married to Los Angeles Rams long snapper Andrew East, said she is pregnant.