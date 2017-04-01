Bill would require sonogram description before abortions

The boil water advisory only affects a portion of Walker County. Water from the well is used to service about 5,900 homes and businesses in the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) and City of LaFayette districts.More
The boil water advisory only affects a portion of Walker County. Water from the well is used to service about 5,900 homes and businesses in the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) and City of LaFayette districts.More
The Chattanooga Police Department say they have located a missing man.More
The Chattanooga Police Department say they have located a missing man.More
All lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked in Henry County after a "major incident".More
All lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked in Henry County after a "major incident".More