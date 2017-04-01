TVA seeks environmental comment on nuclear plant sale

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on the environmental impact of selling an unfinished nuclear plant to a company that will make it operational.

TVA announced Friday that it was seeking comment through May 1 on the plans.

Nuclear Development, LLC in November bid $111 million for the unfinished Bellefonte property in Jackson County.

The development company plans to spend as much as $13 billion to make the nuclear generator operational.

The company - formed by Tennessee businessman Franklin L. Haney and based in Washington, D.C. - has said it had been interested for years in finishing the plant.

TVA began construction of Bellefonte in the 1970's, but the project was never completed.

