Roof issues threaten to delay Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roof issues threaten to delay Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons hope to have an update soon on whether issues regarding its new stadium - notably, its roof - will again delay its projected opening day.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2nkePNx ) that challenges in building the retractable roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium also raise questions about whether the Falcons could play in the stadium before the roof is operable.

If not, would they have to play some home games elsewhere?

The Falcons say they'll have an update on the construction timeline within the next few days.

The newspaper reports issues with the complex roof have already delayed the opening twice, first pushing back the target from March 1 to June 1 and then pushing it back further to July 30.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.