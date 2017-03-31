3 arrested in connection to I-85 fire, collapse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 arrested in connection to I-85 fire, collapse

By NBC News
ATLANTA -- Three people have been arrested after a massive fire under I-85 caused a huge chunk of the roadway to collapse Thursday, multiple officials confirm.

The fire began in the middle of rush hour and brought Atlanta traffic on both sides of the busy Interstate to a complete standstill, as giant flames and plumes of black smoke billowed. It left motorists stranded on the the Interstate for hours as Georgia State Patrol Troopers worked to divert traffic and clear the roadway. No one was injured in the incident.

