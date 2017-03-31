UPDATE: Teen accused of Clio Ave murder appears in court

UPDATE: A Sequatchie County teen was killed on Clio Street in Chattanooga in late March. Police arrested 16-year-old Tyrus Brit in connection to the crime. Though he's still a minor, prosecutors want to send the case against Brit to adult criminal court.



A transfer hearing was scheduled Thursday morning in a juvenile courtroom. However, Judge Robert Philyaw said before he makes that determination the state has to prove probable cause to the offenses Brit is accused of. If they do, the judge will then look at Brit's criminal record to see if his case will be brought before a grand jury.



Brit is accused of killing 16-year-old Glenda swafford and injuring 20-year-old Cody nunley on Clio Avenue. Days later Brit was also involved in another shooting on Alton Park Boulevard. Police were able to arrest him shortly after.



Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom. Since Brit is still a minor, both the state and the defense will decide if they will allow media coverage at future.



The state said they are still gathering evidence and need two more weeks to prepare.



Brit’s next hearing is set for May 4th.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The family of a young girl shot and killed in Chattanooga wants to know what led to her death.

Nearly two weeks ago, police found 16-year-old Glenda Swafford dead inside a car on Clio Avenue.

Days later, police arrested 16-year-old Tyrus Brit in connection to the case. Prosecutors want to send the case against Brit to adult criminal court.

Family members spoke with Channel 3 and called Glenda a great kid who made friends everywhere she went.

They expected her to arrive home in Sequatchie County the night she died. They aren't sure why she was in Chattanooga.

"She was special to us," Alicia Green, Swafford's cousin said.

Alicia Green thought of 16-year-old Glenda Swafford as her fourth daughter. Green was Swafford's legal guardian and remembers her as happy and silly.

"I think about her daily from the time I wake up until I go to bed and I want the answers," Green said.

It's unclear why Glenda was in Chattanooga the night she died.

Green said the teen's ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Cody Nunley, picked her up in Chattanooga to take her back to Sequatchie County.

"We knew she was coming home that last night and knowing she didn't make it back home, that's what's the hardest and not knowing what transpired between those times," Green said.

Nearly two weeks ago, Chattanooga police found two people shot on Clio Avenue.

One of them was Glenda who the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office said was shot in the head.

The other victim was identified as Nunley. He was found near the car and taken to the hospital.

16-year-old Tyrus Brit, a known gang member, was charged with Glenda's murder and attempting to murder Nunley.

"It breaks my heart because it's not just one lady that lost her daughter, but another lady now has lost her son because of it," Green said.

Hamilton County's District Attorney has filed a request to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult criminal court. Green plans on being at every court hearing and hopes she gets some answers.

"Who can shoot someone and take someone's life? I just want to look at him and ask him why. What did she do that you had to do that?," Green said.

Police also believe Brit is responsible for a shooting on West 38th Street the next day that injured 31-year-old David Green.

Juvenile Court clerks said Brit's hearing on whether he'll be transferred to adult criminal court will be on April 20th.

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the teenager charged in a deadly shooting on Clio Avenue last week has also been charged in a shooting on W. 38th Street.

Police say the same 16-year-old, accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl and the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Clio Avenue on March 30, is facing more charges for a shooting that happened the next day in the 600 block of W. 38th Street.

The teen is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault from the March 31st incident.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name because he is a juvenile.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have arrested a 16-year old juvenile in a shooting that has left a man in critical condition.

Officers say, Friday night with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service they were able to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting on West 38th Street.

Police were able to locate him at a residence on 3500 block of Clio Avenue, where the suspect temporarily barricaded himself, refusing to come out. Chattanooga SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were arriving on scene when the suspect made the decision to surrender to police.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon. Police are not releasing the suspect's name due to his status as a minor. Police also believe that the shooting started due to an ongoing disagreement between the suspect and victim and that the shooting is gang related.

"We believe this teenager is responsible for the cold and calculated attempted murder of David Green Friday afternoon. Major Crimes Investigators were able to develop credible leads throughout the day. This information led CPD's Fugitive and Street Crimes Units to the suspect's location late Friday night. We are relieved a suspect was taken into custody without incident and is charged in this shooting. As always, the safety and well-being of our community members is CPD's first priority." - said CPD's Chief of Investigations Edwin McPherson.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are searching for the person that is connected to an afternoon shooting on Alton Park Boulevard.

A man who was shot is in listed in serious condition

A CPD spokesperson confirms the victim's car crashed into a pole in front of the Alton Park Church of God.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are working to confirm whether the victim crashed before or after the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a person shot call on the 3800 block of Alton Park Blvd.

The shooting is believed to have happened near the Alton Park Church of Christ.

The suspect may still be at large.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene. Stick with us for the latest developments.