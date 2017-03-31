TRAFFIC: What to know if you’re headed to Atlanta

Thursday night’s dramatic fire and collapse of a section of Interstate 85 is causing headaches for many in Atlanta. The city's traffic is a challenge at times, but the closure of I-85 will force that traffic onto other streets and roadways.

I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit. Drivers should avoid area.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has labeled detours for drivers to help.

Roadway Closures & Alternate Routes.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street

Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound on SR400

Motorists traveling southbound on SR400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted at Sidney Marcus exit

GDOT suggests that motorists use their favorite wayfinding app to help navigate to their destinations.

Here is a map of I-85 detours provided by GDOT: