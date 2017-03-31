Rain slips away for a great weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rain slips away for a great weekend

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Rain fades early Friday, mostly before sunrise, as a cold front moves east of the region. Look for breaks in the clouds later this morning through the afternoon with highs around 70°. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend will be dry with plenty of fair skies and highs in the lower 70s Saturday, lows in the upper 40s Saturday night, highs in the upper 70s Sunday.

Showers and storms return late Sunday night and Monday, followed by smaller chances Tuesday-Thursday.

Download the WRCB Weather app for the latest in watches and warnings for your area! - Nick Austin

For Friday:

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy, 58°
  • Noon... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 64°
  • 5pm... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 69°
