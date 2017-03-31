'Tremendous' traffic impact expected after bridge collapse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Tremendous' traffic impact expected after bridge collapse

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.

Georgia's top transportation official says there's no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction following the collapse, which happened Thursday afternoon during rush hour.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says the collapse "will have a tremendous impact on travel."

The interstate is a major artery for the U.S. South and a thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta.

Traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby streets Thursday night as people scrambled to find alternate routes.

However, officials say no one was hurt despite dramatic images of towering flames and smoke.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.