Lawmakers remain at odds on details of campus gun bill

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Only hours remain before Georgia lawmakers adjourn for the year but they still disagree about the details of a bill allowing anyone 21 and older with a state-issued permit to carry a concealed handgun on campus.

Georgia is one of 17 states that ban firearms on college campuses.

Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican, vetoed a similar proposal last year. Republican lawmakers still hope to negotiate a version that Deal will sign.

Both chambers agree that student housing, athletic facilities and preschools should be exempt.

The House objected to the Senate's added exemption for buildings at some technical colleges where high school students take courses.

A committee of six lawmakers, three from each chamber, likely will be appointed later Thursday to hash out the differences just hours before the session ends.

