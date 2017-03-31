Meigs County officials installing smoke alarms

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) will join forces with Meigs County Emergency Services and the Decatur Fire Department to install free smoke alarms in homes throughout Meigs County on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Working in conjunction with local residents, organizers plan to target 400 homes in 10 different areas during the one-day canvass. The door-to-door event is part of the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program which aims to prevent fire deaths in Tennessee through the provision of smoke alarms and fire prevention education.

Since the “Get Alarmed” program’s inception in 2012, the SFMO has distributed over 138,000 smoke alarms statewide to 479 partnering organizations. Smoke alarms installed through the program are credited with alerting 177 Tennesseans to the presence of fire in their home.

Who: The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO), Meigs County Emergency Services, and Decatur Fire Department

What: “Get Alarmed, Tennessee” smoke alarm installation event. “Get Alarmed Volunteer” orange emergency vests will be used for identification purposes.

When: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST) Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Where: Volunteers will meet at the Meigs County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 14816 State Hwy 58, Decatur, TN 37322.

Contact: If you live in Meigs County and need a smoke alarm, please utilize the SFMO’s online alarm request form. For more information about this outreach event, contact SFMO Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Alex Daugherty at 615-574-0240.