Road Closures for April 1-2

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Saturday, April 1
Coker Tire Spring Cruise-In:
- Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St.
- W. 14th St. between Carter St. and Chestnut St.
- Chestnut St. between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St.
- Chestnut St. between W. Main St. and W. 17th St.
- Reggie White Blvd. between W. Main St. and W. 20th St.
- W. Main St. between Broad St. and Reggie White Blvd.
All streets above will be closed from 5: 00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st for The Chattanooga Cruise-In, which features more than 2,000 cars and 10,000 spectators converging on downtown Chattanooga.
Saturday & Sunday
SAPA Championships:
- Mabel St. between E. 4th St. and E. 5th St. will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2nd
The annual color guard competition takes place in McKenzie Arena. Visit www.sapaonline.net for more information.