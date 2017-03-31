Road Closures for April 1-2 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Road Closures for April 1-2

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Saturday, April 1

Coker Tire Spring Cruise-In:

  • Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St.
  • W. 14th St. between Carter St. and Chestnut St.
  • Chestnut St. between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St.
  • Chestnut St. between W. Main St. and W. 17th St.
  • Reggie White Blvd. between W. Main St. and W. 20th St. 
  • W. Main St. between Broad St. and Reggie White Blvd.

All streets above will be closed from 5: 00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st for The Chattanooga Cruise-In, which features more than 2,000 cars and 10,000 spectators converging on downtown Chattanooga.

Saturday & Sunday

SAPA Championships:

  • Mabel St. between E. 4th St. and E. 5th St. will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2nd

The annual color guard competition takes place in McKenzie Arena. Visit www.sapaonline.net for more information.

