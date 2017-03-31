Road Closures for April 1-2

Saturday, April 1

Coker Tire Spring Cruise-In:

Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St.

W. 14th St. between Carter St. and Chestnut St.

Chestnut St. between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St.

Chestnut St. between W. Main St. and W. 17th St.

Reggie White Blvd. between W. Main St. and W. 20th St.

W. Main St. between Broad St. and Reggie White Blvd.

All streets above will be closed from 5: 00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st for The Chattanooga Cruise-In, which features more than 2,000 cars and 10,000 spectators converging on downtown Chattanooga.

Saturday & Sunday

SAPA Championships:

Mabel St. between E. 4th St. and E. 5th St. will be closed from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1st and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2nd

The annual color guard competition takes place in McKenzie Arena. Visit www.sapaonline.net for more information.