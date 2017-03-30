Police investigating shooting near Alton Park area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting near Alton Park area

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening near Alton Park.

It happened in the 3400 block of Hughes Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Officials say at least one person has been shot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

