Two juveniles arrested in string of burglaries along Highway 58

Chattanooga police have made two arrests in a string of burglaries on Highway 58 on March 28, according to police.

The two juveniles are accused of burglarizing and vandalizing:

Armando’s Restaurant - 4757 Hwy 58

Turtle Tax - 4762 Hwy 58

Cindy’s Custom Cakes - 4830 Hwy 58

China Garden - 4829 Hwy 58

At Armando’s Restaurant, police say the suspects were captured on video breaking the glass out of the front door and ransacking the business. The suspects also stole an undetermined amount of cash along with three cupcakes.

Turtle Tax, Cindy’s Custom Cakes and China Garden were also broken into and ransacked in the same manner. Additionally, various items of opportunity were stolen from Cindy’s Custom Cakes and China Garden.

At each location, the damage done was more costly than any money that was stolen.

The CPD detective handling all four cases discovered Tuesday morning was able to identify and locate the juvenile suspects by late Wednesday.

During interviews, both suspects admitted to committing these burglaries and were ultimately transferred to the juvenile detention center.

They are charged with four counts each of felony burglary and vandalism.