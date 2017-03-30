King's Lodge being transformed into a new type of housing

The Chattanooga skyline from The View at Missionary Ridge. WRCBtv.com photo

The sign atop King's Lodge on Missionary Ridge comes down Thursday. WRCBtv.com photo

A long-time Chattanooga motel is getting a make-over.

Thursday the sign marking the old King's Lodge on Missionary Ridge came down making way for a new type of housing.

You may have noticed the construction as you drive the ridge cut every day.

Piece by piece, crews dismantled one of the most iconic signs in the Scenic City.

Built in 1976, King's Lodge was a premier place to stay before its condition and reputation slowly declined.

"We knew coming into this that this isn't the greatest area of Chattanooga to be in and that is one reason why we picked this area. We are trying to help Chattanooga in a way and transform the ridge and transform it into what Chattanooga is known for," Hayla Miller with Vianova Development said.

Three years ago, Chattanooga city leadership identified a need for downtown housing options.

Local developer Vianova wants to breathe new life into this dilapidated area by turning the motel into apartments, affordable for young professionals.

Rent will cost less than $900/month and come with a view of downtown.

Crews started the four-phase renovation process in 2015 and hope to finish by next summer.

Until then, residents of the motel wait and watch as improvements are made.

James Adamson has rented a motel room by the week for more than a year.

He says he doesn't know yet when he and others will have to leave.

"I'm sure we'll find out what's going on later on down the road, but I hope it's sooner rather than later," he said.

His building is the last phase of the project.