"Excessively dirty" Chattanooga restaurant nearly fails

No restaurants in Hamilton County or north Georgia failed this week, but one came close.

58 Teriyaki Grill at 4762 Highway 58 in Chattanooga barely passed with a score of 71. The inspector found wet rags lying on prep tables, an "excessively dirty" mop sink, kitchen hood and dumpster area, as well as a compartment sink that wasn’t set up properly.

A few Chattanooga restaurants that didn’t fail, but posted notably low scores last week saw some improvement on second inspections. Shoney’s at 2318 Shallowford Village Road went from an 80 to an 89, Market Street Longhorn Restaurant at 129 North Market Street improved from a 79 to a 94 and the McDonald’s at 3413 Amnicola Highway brought its score up to a 97 from an 82.

Several restaurants posted high or even perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Bayou Bites, 7543 Leemont Drive, Chattanooga

The Chef and His Wife, 6849 Prestige Lane, Hixson

Choo Choo BBQ 2, 3951 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga

Grand Junction, 4115 Cromwell Road, Chattanooga

Honors Course, 9601 Lee Highway, Ooltewah

Out to Lunch, 2114 Chapman Road, Chattanooga

Global Youth Ministry, Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth

City of Rossville Food Service, 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

Fairyland Club, 1201 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia:

Hamilton County

+ Coffee, 3800 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga: 86

Lively’s Bar & Grill, 4321 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 88

Shoney’s, 2318 Shallowford Village Road, Chattanooga: 89

Southside Saloon & Bistro, 1301 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 90

Buffalo Wild Wings, 120 Market Street, Chattanooga: 91

Flatiron Deli, 706 Walnut Street, Chattanooga: 91

Glen Gene Deli, 5748 Highway 58, Harrison: 92

Krystal, 307 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Market Street Longhorn Restaurant, 129 North Market Street, Chattanooga: 94

Famous Dave’s, 2122 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 96

Mellow Mushroom, 205 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 96

Sweeney’s Bar-B-Que, 5928 Highway 58, Harrison: 96

Bojangles’, 4417 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, 5425 Highway 153, Hixson: 97

McDonald’s, 3413 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 97

Public House, 1110 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Taco Bell, 9210 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 97

Choo Choo BBQ, 3951 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 98

Clyde’s on Main, 122 West Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

Dixie BBQ, 1530 Boy Scout Road, Hixson: 98

El Mague, 7001 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 98

Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine, 8615 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 98

Track’s End, 3435 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Fiamma Pizza Company, 405 North Market Street, Chattanooga: 99

Full Moon Burger & Bar, 2 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Mean Mug, 114 Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

Sir Goony’s Golf, 5918 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

McDonald’s, 1179 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 81

Captain D’s, 668 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 89

Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville Street, Ringgold: 93

El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2, 6979 Nashville Street, Ringgold: 93

Carmike Battlefield 10, 1099 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 99

Hardee’s, 5486 Alabama Highway, Ringgold: 99

Dade County

Dade County did not post any scores this week

Murray County

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1043 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 72

Walker County

Old South Restaurant, 796 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville: 88

The Dinner Bell, 3258 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone: 96

Whitfield County

Burger Den, 160 Highway 2, Varnell: 83

Dalton Golf & Country Club, 333 Country Club Way, Dalton: 84

Shoney’s, 1302 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 84

The Filling Station, 316 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 86

Tijuana’s 2 Mexican Restaurant, 2311 Chattanooga Drive, Dalton: 87

Dat’z A Wrap, 816 Walnut Square Boulevard, Suite 58, Dalton: 89

Dalton State College – Rage Café, 650 College Drive, Dalton: 90

Bob’s Burgers, 3356 South Dixie Highway, Dalton: 91

Hardee’s, 580 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Alondra’s, 314 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Dalton: 96

The Garden Grille & Bar, 879 College Drive, Dalton: 96

Dalton Golf & Country Club – The Grill, 333 Country Club Way, Dalton: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.