TSA worker fired after missing loaded gun in bag at airport

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island

Chinese authorities have released on bail three activists who had been detained after investigating labor conditions at a factory that produced shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands

Cardinal George Pell has taken a leave of absence as the Vatican's financial czar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years ago

Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series win

Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series

The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration ban

Officials come out in support of Trump immigration ban

President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching

Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary cities

Illinois lawmakers are returning to work after missing a key deadline to prevent the state from starting its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.

Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.

Nevada has become the fifth state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.

Wine, liquor and higher-alcohol beer are becoming more expensive in Utah under a new law that takes effect Saturday.

Little Rock's mayor says his "heart is broken" after a shooting that left at least 17 people hurt at a downtown Little Rock club.

Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.

Forecasters say Utah, Arizona and other parts of the Southwest could face more big wildfires this summer and fall, while hot and dry weather has also put the northern Great Plains at risk.

Authorities have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who's been missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

ATLANTA (AP) - A Transportation Security Administration screener has been fired after authorities say she missed a loaded handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag at Atlanta's airport.

WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2nkF2MM ) reported Thursday that Atlanta police say passenger Katrina Jackson of Hoover, Alabama, was looking for her passport inside her purse and noticed her .38-caliber handgun Sunday while at the gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jackson told officers, who confiscated her gun and bag.

TSA officials said in a statement that the worker who failed to see the handgun already was on probation and was fired.

Police say Jackson told officers she had a permit from Alabama to carry the gun, but didn't have it on her. Jackson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

