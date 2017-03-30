GOP gubernatorial candidate Boyd gives $5M to Knoxville zoo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is donating $5 million to the zoo in his hometown of Knoxville.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2oexEGM ) the gift from Boyd and his wife, Jenny, is the largest private contribution in the history of the park.

Boyd, a former member of term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam's cabinet, is the founder of Radio Systems Corp. The privately held company that makes invisible fences and other pet products has annual revenues of about $400 million, offices in seven countries and employs more than 700 people.

Boyd has said he will conduct a traditional campaign fundraising effort, but won't rule out spending his own money on the race. While state Sen. Mark Green is the only other declared Republican candidate, several others are expected to join the race.

