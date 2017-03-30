What color will Crayola retire?

By Randee Dawn, TODAY

(NBC News) - Crayola's throwing shade!

The crayon company has announced that its classic 24-color crayon box is about to get a makeover — by ditching one of its classic colors. The announcement, which the company made on Twitter, noted that the retirement will take place this Friday.

Anybody else get nostalgic when they smell a fresh box of crayons? #ShareYourFave before one says goodbye! pic.twitter.com/wuueB2boUC — Crayola (@Crayola) March 28, 2017

For those of us who get taken back to childhood just from the smell of a fresh box of crayons, this might seem like coloring outside the lines.

But this is far from the first time a crayon has gone back into the wax pot. The original lineup from 1903 included such vibrant (and largely forgotten) names as Prussian blue, Permanent Magenta and English Vermilion. The company has diversified many times over the years, and all kinds of crayons have found themselves going back to the drawing board.

Perhaps Crayola decided to take a page from fellow childhood memory repository Monopoly, which recently took a poll to see which of its tokens should get another round on the board, and which ones should go directly to jail.

Currently, the 24-pack box includes shades of red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray. But not for much longer.

Naturally, Twitter users have thoughts on the issue:

We won't know the answer until Friday, but once we do there'll be yet another color conundrum: Which shade will be the one to replace the evicted color?