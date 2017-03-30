NASA unveils vast archive of space images

BY MATTHEW NIGHSWANDER, NBC News

(NBC News) - While not infinite, NASA's new archive of space images is still pretty big.

The prospect of scrolling through NASA's new image and video archive is daunting. Unveiled on Tuesday, it consolidates imagery from more than 60 collections into one searchable library.

We didn't have time to scroll though all 140,000 offerings, so we selected highlights from the "Most Popular" tab, which showcases favorites from launches and spacewalks as well as dazzling views of distant galaxies and our own home planet.