Channel 3's David Karnes to be inducted into SDHS Hall of Fame

We say that Channel 3's morning meteorologist David Karnes is nearly world famous, and now, he's a hall of famer!

Karnes is being inducted into the Soddy-Daisy High School Hall of Fame on March 31 at 8:30 a.m. in the school gym.



The SDHS HOF began in 2009 with 13 inductees and has grown to 76 hall of fame members in its ninth year. The SDHS HOF is not a sports hall of fame but an alumni hall of fame. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.



SDHS students participating in the ceremony will be: JROTC cadets honor guard, color guard; SDHS Trojan Band; broadcast media classes; SDHS Student Government Association. Also various students will be recognized for outstanding achievement. 2009 Miss Tennessee Stefanie Wittler Beavers will sing.



The SDHS HOF Committee consists of 12 SDHS alumni who now teach at their alma mater.

Here are the 2017 inductees: