Voters who didn't like health plan still support Trump

By SHEILA BURKE

Associated Press

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some residents in Rep. Scott DesJarlais' district are cheering the demise of the revised national health care law bitterly opposed by the House Freedom Caucus, of which DesJarlais is a member.

Republicans have been vowing for seven years to repeal the health law passed by then-President Barack Obama. Hard-line conservatives in the Freedom Caucus defied Trump by refusing to support GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan's plan, which they saw as still giving government too much power over health care.

Registered nurse Lauren Collins says she still supports President Donald Trump but was disappointed to see him backing a health plan that made big cuts to Medicaid, the program that provides health insurance for the poor and the disabled.

Twenty-one-year-old computer science student and Trump supporter Shea Cox called the health plan Trump supported a "rush job."

