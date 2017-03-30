UPDATE: Severe storms, possible damaging winds tonight

UPDATE: The chance for a few isolated severe storms will be possible tonight.

It looks like the worst of the weather will be well to the north and west of our area. A few showers will be possible this evening mixed in with a few strong storms. The chance will lessen a bit overnight as the heating of the day dissipates. Lows tonight will be mild and in the mid 50's. On Friday showers will be fading in the morning and some breaks in the cloud cover will develop. Highs will be cooler and near 70 with a westerly wind. Friday night will be cooler and partly cloudy, with lows near 50.

Saturday looks fantastic with highs in the low 70's and mostly sunny skies. On Sunday clouds will be increasing and the temperatures will be a bit warmer and approaching 80.

Monday will see showers and strong storm returning with highs in the low 70's. Tuesday the showers will end with a warmer high in the mid 70's. Next Wednesday will be mild and in the mid 70's with just a few isolated showers. And a better chance for showers will return on Thursday with a cool highs in the mid 60's.

