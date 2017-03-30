UPDATE: One of two victims identified in early morning shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot in the 3500 block of Clio Avenue early Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 1:30 a.m.

Two victims were found at the scene.

A 16-year-old female victim was found dead inside a car from an apparent gunshot wound.

Twenty-year-old Cody Nunley was found near the same car and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

Neighbors who live along Clio Avenue said they don't know the two people who were shot, but they are saddened by the loss of someone so young.

"This is the first time I've seen something like this; heard something so tragic as that right there, and this is just hitting kind of hard and I just feel so bad," said James Moore, whose lived in the East Lake neighborhood for 16 years.

William Mabe, who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years, said it's not unusual to kids and teens out late at night.

"There's children that live in this neighborhood ranging from five years old to their late teens, and sometimes I see them out here in the summertime 'til two, three o'clock in the morning," said Mabe.

Mabe told Channel 3 he has noticed police officers in the area, but he said the neighborhood needs more police presence.

"Lack of police presence. Basically that's all it is, is a lack of police presence in these neighborhoods," said Mabe. "I [used to] see a police car at least twice a day. Now, it's maybe once every two weeks I might see a cruiser come through here."

Moore agreed.

"We need more patrol around here, because there's been some things going on," Moore said.

Police are following what they call credible leads, and waiting to comment on this latest death.

No arrests have been made so far.

In the meantime, Mabe is hoping East Lake residents will pick up the phone.

"Watch out for each other even though you're minding your own business and in your own homes. Walk out on your porch every now and then and kind of look around see what's different in the area," Mabe said. "If there's something out of the ordinary, call the police department."