Ludacris, The Flaming Lips to perform at Riverbend 2017

Ludacris will ‘Blow it Out’ in true ‘Saturday’ style June 10 on the Coke Stage at 9:30PM. Known as one of music’s premier entertainers, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has snagged 3 Grammys and 17 nominations. He’s sold over 19.5 million units in the U.S. and 7 million overseas. Best known for his infectious tunes, Ludacris carries an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit and imagery.

His versatility and artistic complexity has enabled Ludacris to make a seamless transition to acting. He has appeared in the smash hit Fast and the Furious sequels 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast & Furious 7. He has also had a recurring role as "Darius Parker" in the long-running hit television series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Who better to light up the Coke Stage before fireworks light the sky for the Festival finale than The Flaming Lips? Known for a sound that contains lush multi-layered psychedelic rock arrangements, they’re also acclaimed for their elaborate live shows. The Flaming Lips have 3 Grammys and are best known for hits like ‘Do You Realize’ and ‘She Don’t Use Jelly.’ Their hit ‘Race For The Prize’ became the official fight song of their hometown NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder. The Flaming Lips will crank up at 9:30PM on Saturday, June 17.

Drivin N Cryin rolls onto the Unum Stage Friday, June 16 at 9:30PM. With a gold record, 10 full-length albums and a handful of EPs to their credit, Drivin & Cryin refuses to rest on its laurels touring the United States and Europe to great acclaim. The Atlanta based band has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. Lead singer Kevn Kinney, gives a bit of insight into what Drivin N Cryin is all about when he says, “We are a band that's like your record collection.”

Other Bud Light Stage acts: Five Alarm Funk @ 8PM June 9 | Watch The Duck @ 6PM June 11

Also watch for other TVFCU Stage acts: DeadPhish Orchestra @ 9:15PM June 11 | The Unknown Hinson @ 9:15PM June 14

Unum Stage | The Producers @ 8PM June 17

