UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating shooting on E. Main St.

By Ken Nicholson
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Daniel Smiley arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. He has non-life-threatening injuries. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a reported shooting on East Main Street Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported from the 2300 block shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the victim showed up at a local hospital.

His wound is not life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

