UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating shooting on E. Main St.

UPDATE: A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.
Daniel Smiley arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a reported shooting on East Main Street Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported from the 2300 block shortly before 7:00 p.m.
Officials say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
His wound is not life-threatening.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
