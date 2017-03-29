UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigating shooting on E. Main St.

UPDATE: A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Daniel Smiley arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a reported shooting on East Main Street Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported from the 2300 block shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the victim showed up at a local hospital.

His wound is not life-threatening.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

