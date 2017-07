A car hit a school bus on Highway 153 Wednesday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 153 near the Lee Highway exit shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Hamilton County Department of Education spokeswoman Amy Katcher tells Channel 3, the car bounced off a guardrail and hit the bus.

Katcher says students were on the bus at the time.

No one was injured.

The right lane of Highway 153 North is blocked off.

TDOT estimates the crash should be cleared shortly after 4:00 p.m.

