Audit questions how $12 million intended for food for kids was s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Audit questions how $12 million intended for food for kids was spent

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - State auditors are questioning how tens of millions of dollars meant to provide meals and snacks to low-income children in Tennessee were spent.

News outlets report the state's comptroller released an audit Monday, slamming the Tennessee Department of Human Services for its lack of monitoring and internal control over the state's $80 million food program.

The audit, which reviewed all state agencies that receive federal funds, found that 41 of the 68 problems involved DHS, ranging from subcontractors spending money intended for food on home improvements and hotels to filing false reports.

The spending in question equates to over $12 million.

DHS officials deny having not provided adequate oversight, noting that the food programs have inherent flaws. They say the agency is working with federal officials to resolve the issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.