Chance of severe storms Thursday

Thursday will be a very stormy day just to the west of us in middle and west Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a slight risk for severe weather, especially Thursday night. We should be on the alert for severe storms and possible tornadoes .

Tonight will be very nice with lows in the mid to upper 50's and just a few clouds. On Thursday the clouds will be gradually increasing with a moderate south wind. Showers will develop late in the day and by Thursday night thunderstorms will join in and some of them could be severe. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70's to near 80.

Friday will see the showers ending early with a cooler high of 73 and a west wind to 15. Saturday will quite pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70's and mostly sunny skies. Sunday will see more clouds moving in with highs in the upper 70's.

Next week could start off stormy again on Monday with highs in the mid 70's. Showers should end Tuesday with highs in the 70's. Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Paul Barys

