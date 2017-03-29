UPDATE: Market Street partially reopened after Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant collapse

UPDATE: Market Street in downtown Chattanooga partially re-opened Thursday after Cheeburger Cheeburger collapsed earlier Wednesday.

City officials say Aquarium Way between Market and Cherry Streets remains closed.

Drivers should expect some delays ion the area as the cleanup process begins.

PREVIOUS STORY: A downtown Chattanooga restaurant has partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

Cheeburger Cheeburger is a popular spot with visitors to the Scenic City. The owners, Charlie and Rene Eich were in the restaurant when the whole front of the business collapsed onto the sidewalk on Market Street. The Eichs say they had been informed by the city building inspectors and others that the building was not structurally sound.

Video moments after the building collapsed @WRCB pic.twitter.com/sswjiJcmrM — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 29, 2017

The owner says no one was hurt.

Earlier Wednesday, Cheeburger Cheeburger posted on their Facebook page that contractors and engineers were hired to work on the building.

The post also says that the business closed on Tuesday night due to the construction.

Chattanooga Fire Department says with part of the building down on the sidewalk and the rest of the structure unstable, the decision was made to bring in a demolition crew. Before starting that operation, Chattanooga firefighters carefully entered the structure and carried out some personal belonging for the owners, including computers, bulk quantities of frozen food, and pictures from the wall. A few minutes later, a private contractor that specializes in demolitions was brought in.

"This may be a long operation," says Chief Chris Adams. "They're going to tear it down incrementally and evaluate periodically If they can leave part of the building up, they'll do that. If they're not satisfied it's safe, they may have to tear it all down. Safety is the number one priority."

Crews say the demolition work is expected to continue on throughout the night on Wednesday, if not longer.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.