Hamilton Co. Commissioners & school officials propose roof repairs, possible student shifts

Hamilton County school administrators are proposing a one-time dip into the school district's fund balance for roof repairs, communication and wireless updates, and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls.

In a letter to School Board members from assistant superintendents Dr. Lee McDade and Christie Jordan, officials are proposing $5,324,000 from the fund balance to complete the projects.

New roofs would be installed at Hunter Middle ($1.6 million), Lookout Valley Middle High Vocational ($125,000), Soddy Daisy Middle ($900,000), Tyner High Vocational and Auditorium ($400,000) and Wallace A. Smith ($720,000).

Wolftever Creek Elementary would get $120,000 in energy management system controls. District-wide, phone, intercom and paging systems would be upgraded at a cost of $1.1 million, and wireless infrastructure would be improved at an initial cost of $1.3 million, most of which would be reimbursed through E-rate, resulting in a withdrawal of $359,000 from the fund balance.

In other developments, County Commission finance chair Tim Boyd proposed that students from Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts (CSLA) be moved to the current Dalewood Middle School on Shallowford Road. Dalewood students would shift to Brainerd High, which is now far below its capacity.

Boyd suggested more than $4 million in budget cuts countywide, which he said would provide more than $40 million in bond funds for school projects, including a new Harrison Elementary, a new gym for Lookout Valley High, and multiple high school tracks.

Commissioners are scheduled to approve a new county budget by June 30.