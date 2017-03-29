Officer-involved shooting investigation shuts down Brainerd neig - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officer-involved shooting investigation shuts down Brainerd neighborhood road for nearly 12 hours

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Investigators shut down several roads in one Brainerd neighborhood for nearly 12 hours as they pieced together an officer involved shooting. 

Neighbors along Shawnee Trail awoke Wednesday to police lights and yellow tape with questions about what they heard overnight. 

"Pow, pow, pow, pow. Like that It was like them shooting at each other," Anita Franklin said. 

Franklin describes the sound of gunfire just a few doors down. She returned home from work when the shots were fired. 

She later learned it was a deputy who was shot by responding police officers. Franklin can't help but think of the family dealing with a loss. It's a familiar kind of pain. 

"I had a nephew get killed and that's been years ago and our family is still not over i and it's been some years ago," she added. 

A sudden loss that Franklin said can only be dealt with in one way.    

"Pray. Pray. Pray. Just don't stop praying because it doesn't get any easier," she said. 

The officer killed, Hamilton County Corrections Deputy Daniel Hendrix did not live at the home on Shawnee Trail. He was visiting friends so neighbors say they did not know him.

