Now, finding the owner of a lost pet may be a simple as visiting a website.

The Tennessee Department of Health has created a website that lets people use their pet's rabies vaccination tags to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

For those who find a lost cat or dog, this online tool will make that process simple allowing users to find the veterinarian administered the rabies vaccination.

The vet can, in turn, identify and contact the pet owner and expedite the reunion of pet and owner.

If a rabies tag was not issued by the Tennessee Department of Health, pet finders can call the telephone number on the tag to contact the agency that issued the tag.

In some larger cities in Tennessee have their own licensing systems for rabies tags separate from TDH.

Rabies vaccinations are required by law in Tennessee for dogs and cats.