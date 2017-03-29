TIMELINE: Chain of events leading up to fatal Hamilton Co. Corrections Deputy shooting

Early Wednesday morning, a Hamilton County Corrections Officer was shot and killed by Chattanooga Police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested by 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, and agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Chattanooga police fatally shoot Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy

1:26 a.m. Wednesday: The TBI says through a preliminary investigation of the officer-involved shooting indicated that a home in the 300 block of Shawnee Trail, a man identified as Daniel Hendrix, 26, an off-duty corrections deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was celebrating his birthday with two women, both off-duty Chattanooga Police officers.

TBI says that during the night Hendrix's demeanor changed, became agitated, armed himself with a personal gun, and threatened the women, who later managed to flee the home during the exchange. These reasons are still being investigated by TBI. One of the women was able to call 911 to alert authorities.

READ MORE | HCSO Corrections Deputy Daniel Hendrix's past

Two CPD officers responded to the scene and located Hendrix, still armed, in the backyard of the residence. Witnesses told the officer gave verbal commands to Hendrix to drop his weapon, but he did not comply. The situation instead further escalated and resulted in one of the two responding officers firing his service weapon at least four times, killing Hendrix, who later died at Erlanger.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Deputy suspended after altercation with inmate

7:04 a.m. - Chattanooga Police sends press release stating that the person shot is employed by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. CPD says District Attorney Neal Pinkston has been notified and says TBI is leading the investigation.

9:44 a.m. - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond responds to officer-involved shooting concerning one of their employees

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer its condolences to the family of our Corrections Deputy and our prayers are with those involved in this unfortunate incident. At this time, District Attorney Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the incident so the HCSO and the CPD may remain neutral.”

10:29 a.m. - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh Devine identifies Hamilton County Corrections Officer, Daniel Hendrix as deceased person in officer-involved shooting.

11:21 a.m. - Sheriff Jim Hammond says he will address the media Wednesday at 2 p.m. Chattanooga Police says three officers are on paid administrative leave for at least a week.