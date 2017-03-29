Police: Shots fired near Capitol Hill after driver hit cop car

BY PETE WILLIAMS and NBC WASHINGTON

(NBC News) - A law enforcement official tells NBC News that Capitol Police in Washington D.C. fired at the driver of a vehicle that hit a police car about 9:30 this morning near the U.S. Botanical Gardens at the foot of Capitol Hill.

Earlier Wednesday morning, police noticed a woman who they described as an "erratic and aggressive driver," traveling near 100 Independence Avenue Southwest. She made a U-turn and fled the scene nearly striking officers and hit at least one other vehicle, Eva Malecki, communications director for the Capitol Police told reporters during a press conference.

Police pursued the woman and ultimately were able to stop at Washington and Independence Avenues Southwest.

"During the attempt to arrest the suspect shots were fired. However no individuals were injured during the arrest," Malecki said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is in custody. There are no indications of terrorism so far, police said.

The Capitol complex remains open to the public.

The U.S. Botanic Garden is currently on lockdown, according to NBC Washington. Police have also closed Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue and 1st Street SW. The public is asked to avoid the area.

In October 2013, 34-year-old Miriam Carey was shot and killed by law enforcement after she hit a security barrier and a Secret Service officer outside the White House, leading police on a chase that ended near the Capitol. The dental hygienist who drove to D.C. from Connecticut had her one-year-old daughter in the car. The child was not hurt.

Her family later said she had been suffering from postpartum depression and psychosis. Police in Stamford, Connecticut said Carey had reported that she believed former President Barack Obama had her under surveillance.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.