What The Tech? New Apple update kills off some old apps

We all have some favorite apps we're holding on to. Maybe you downloaded and still play the original Flappy Bird. Those old apps still work... or worked.

There are over two million apps in iTunes, but hundreds of thousands of these apps haven't been updated in years. The developers abandoned them. Late last year Apple sent them an ultimatum: update or get ousted from the App Store.

With the 10.3 iOS update, time's up.

iPhone users just got a notification that it's time to update your iPhone. iOS 10.3 includes a new filing system which means when it is installed, apps that were built on the old system will stop working.

After I updated Monday night, I noticed a few old apps crashed when I tried to open them. Others gave me a warning that the app needs updating and to contact the developer.

If an app hasn't been updated in years it has already been removed from the App Store. Even if you paid for them, they no longer work. You shouldn't blame Apple though, the developer simply left the app dying on the Apple vine.

A majority of dead or abandoned apps are free games and trying to convince or even reach the developer is next to impossible. Since the apps aren't profitable for the company they have no interest in spending money to update it.

Apple has added a section to the Settings menu to quickly identify apps that are causing a problem with the new update.

In Settings, go to General and About. You'll find a new tab here called "App Compatability." It shows a list of any problem-producing apps installed on the phone. A click will take you to the apps listing in the App Store where you can find information on possibly contacting the developer. Don't get your hopes up for an answer. Those developers abandoned the apps five to six years ago.

Abandoned apps that Apple has already identified are no longer listed in iTunes and even if some continue to work with iOS update 10.3 it is likely they won't work as Apple begins rolling out post-update updates.