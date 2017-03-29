UPDATE: HCSO corrections deputy, killed by police, had multiple excessive force complaints

UPDATE: The personnel file of a Hamilton County corrections deputy who was shot and killed by Chattanooga police is revealing new details about his past.

Records show Daniel Hendrix met standards in performance reviews conducted by his supervisors during his employment with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was employed there since 2013.

The corrections division awarded Hendrix with Hamilton County Jail Officer of the Month in August of 2014.

In 2015, Hendrix was disciplined twice after being accused of excessive force.

In one instance, he was ordered to be retrained and reprimanded.

In another, Hendrix was accused of assaulting a female inmate at Silverdale.

Results from an internal affairs' investigation show Hendrix was ordered to be suspended without pay, retrained on the use of force, given six months of probation and required to attend anger management training, according to documents obtained by Channel 3.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Hendrix, but charges were dropped when the victim didn't show up to testify against him. Hendrix kept his job.

Five other incidents of excessive force were reported involving Hendrix, but documents show he followed policy and no action was taken.

In 2016, A pre-discipline due process hearing was held involving another alleged case of excessive force. He was reprimanded, according to his personnel file.

Last week, Daniel Hendrix was celebrating his 26th birthday when investigators say he became agitated, grabbed his gun, and threatened two female off-duty Chattanooga police officers who were celebrating with him. One of them called 9-1-1.

When officers arrived, investigators said they told Hendrix to put the gun down, but he didn't listen.

One of two responding officers fired at least four shots at Hendrix, who later died.

The two off-duty officers who were with Hendrix and the officer who investigators say shot him last week remain on paid administrative leave.

A spokesperson for CPD said their internal affairs division is conducting an administrative investigation, which is standard procedure when an officer fires their weapon.

It'll be up to the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officer's actions were justified.

Hendrix's family has asked for privacy during this time.

