Mocs' McCall accepts UMass coaching job

UPDATE: After two years leading the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Men’s Basketball program Matt McCall is leaving. McCall has accepted the same position at the University of Massachusetts, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Multiple reports surfaced Wednesday morning saying he met with UMass on Tuesday. Sources confirmed to Ch. 3 that McCall was offered the job.

Sources say it’s a 5-year deal worth more than $700,000 annually. McCall was making around $230,000 annually at Chattanooga.

McCall is expected to be introduced by UMass on Thursday. Chattanooga will have a press conference at 7 p.m. Wednesday about McCall leaving UTC.

PREVIOUS STORY: Source tells Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen in regard to Mocs' McCall to UMass, "It's happening. They're working out a deal".

SOURCES: Chattanooga coach Matt McCall is on campus at UMass. The two sides are finalizing a deal for him to be the next head coach. — Pete Thamel (@SIPeteThamel) March 29, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: The off-season college basketball coaching carousel is underway and according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Chattanooga's Matt McCall is involved.

Goodman reports that McCall has been linked to the University of Massachusetts opening. He reports the two sides met Tuesday and that a deal could be struck today.

UMass finished the season 15-18 and split with head coach Derek Kellogg after nine seasons.

They tried to replace Kellogg with Pat Kelsey, but Kelsey backed out before his introductory press conference.

In two seasons at UTC McCall is 48-18. He was 29-8 in year one, winning both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament title. They beat Dayton, Georgia and Illinois along the way.

They lost to Indiana in the First Round of NCAA Tournament play. Year two under McCall ended with 8 of 12 losses, the Mocs finished 19-12.