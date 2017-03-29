Warm with storms on the way

Good Wednesday. Get ready for a warm, near perfect day with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees. Skies will remain clear tonight as the low drops to a very pleasant 58 Thursday morning.

Thursday will actually be a great day with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will build through the day ahead of severe storms that will move through Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon. These storms are slow movers so they will not move through the Tennessee Valley until Thursday night into Friday morning. They will lose a little punch, but we still have a marginal to slight risk of some of them becoming severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and power outages. Rainfall amounts will be in the 1" to 1 1/2" range. Friday afternoon will clear out and be a bit cooler in the low to mid-70s.

Our weekend will be amazing. Saturday will be mostly sunny with the temperature ranging from 53 in the morning to 70 in the afternoon. We are back into the mid-70s Sunday, but we will still have plenty of sunshine to see us through.

David Karnes

