What DID Al Roker say about Paul Barys?

Today, NBC's Al Roker was in the Volunteer State, hoping to help break a world record.

The University of Tennessee set a world record at Neyland Stadium on Wednesday morning for the largest human letter.

A total of 4,223 students, faculty, staff and alumni gathered on Shield-Watkins Field to break the Guinness Book of World Record.

The group gathered as part of Rokerthon 3. The Today Show’s Al Roker is traveling to colleges across the country trying to set a different world record at each stop.