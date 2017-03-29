UPDATE: ME report shows Hendrix was shot in back

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's report on the fatal shooting of Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Correction Deputy Daniel Hendrix shows he was shot in the back.

The report lists the probable cause of death and a "gunshot wound to the right upper back."

Hendrix encountered two Chattanooga police officers when they responded to a disorderly call March 29, and found him with a personal weapon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI is handling the investigation, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting. A full autopsy will also be performed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Josh DeVine explained further details of the shooting during Wednesday's news conference.

DeVine says that Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Correction Deputy Daniel Hendrix was celebrating his birthday with two off-duty Chattanooga police officers before the disorderly call was made to Chattanooga police.

"We just heard sirens everywhere and then I noticed they were right there," Lindsay Plunkett, a neighbor said.

The TBI says that Hendrix's weapon was a personal gun. Chattanooga police fired four times when they encountered Hendrix. Hendrix later died from his gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

"All of these cases can be difficult. I mean you really are working quickly to gather as much relevant information as you can. You want to be very thorough. You want to be very careful," Josh DeVine, a TBI spokesman said.

TBI says weapon Hendrix had was not a service weapon but a personal one. Unclear if he fired at officers. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) March 29, 2017

Sheriff Jim Hammond issued a statement Wednesday morning on the shooting, saying:

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office would like to offer its condolences to the family of our Corrections Deputy and our prayers are with those involved in this unfortunate incident.

At this time, District Attorney Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the incident so the HCSO and the CPD may remain neutral."

TBI spokesperson says this is the 15th officer involved shooting in the state that they have investigated this year. @WRCB — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) March 29, 2017

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has died after a shooting involving police officers.

Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder with a weapon involved on Shawnee Trail on Wednesday at 1:27 a.m. One shot was fired before officers arrived on scene. When police officers arrived, they encountered two off-duty CPD officers leaving the home.

A separate group of CPD officers encountered an armed suspect outside the home. Officials say it was during that encounter that police were forced to shoot that suspect. Officers gave medical aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

"It was pretty crazy. I just wanted to grab her and hold her all night," Plunkett said.

Authorities discovered the suspect was an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. His role and status are unclear at this time. The Hamilton Count Sheriff's Office and the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has been notified. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in this case.

I am on the way to the reporting officer-involved shooting in Chattanooga. Details and news conference at a time and location TBD. — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 29, 2017

