Baylor Grad Upshaw invited to Reese's Division 1 All-Star Game at Final Four

MURFREESBORO (GoBlueRaiders.com) – Senior Blue Raider forward Reggie Upshaw has been selected as one of 21 participants in the 2017 Reese's NABC Division I All-Star Game, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Tuesday.



Upshaw is one of 10 players representing the East squad in the event and is the only player from Conference USA in the competition. The contest is scheduled for 3:35 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the Final Four festivities. It will be televised on CBS Sports Network.



"This one of the highest honors any senior basketball player can have," head coach Kermit Davis said. "Reggie is very deserving to be one of the Top 20 seniors chosen to participate in this event. It will be a great opportunity for him to represent Middle Tennessee basketball and to showcase himself and his talent."



The 6-foot-8 forward – who played his final game in a Middle Tennessee uniform on March 18 in the NCAA Tournament second round – is joined on the East roster by fellow Midstate basketball player Evan Bradds of Belmont.



Upshaw finished the season averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds and was voted to the All-Conference USA Second Team, Conference USA All-Tournament Team and NABC All-District First Team in 2017.



The Chattanooga native finished his time at Middle Tennessee as the career leader in games played (140) and games started (115). He is also second all-time at Middle Tennessee in minutes played (3,965), third in career steals (151) and blocks (110), fourth in career points (1,571) and rebounds (910), and fifth in career field goals made (598).



"It means a lot to me to be recognized as one of the top seniors in the country and to be chosen to compete in this game during Final Four weekend," Upshaw said.



"It's great to have guys like myself and Evan Bradds representing mid-major schools. I think that says a lot about the amount of hard work we have put in throughout our careers and the level of talent that exists in college basketball outside of just the Power Five programs."



2017 Reese's NABC Division I All-Stars – East

Name, Position HT., WT., College/University, Hometown

Evan Bradds, F, 6-7, 205, Belmont, Jamestown, Ohio

Troy Caupain, G, 6-4, 210, Cincinnati, Midlothian, Va.

Tyler Cavanaugh, F, 6-9, 243, George Washington, Syracuse, N.Y.

J.J. Frazier, G, 5-10, 155, Georgia, Glenville, Va.

Jack Gibbs, G, 6-0, 195, Davidson, Westerville, Ohio

Tim Kempton, C, 6-10, 245, Lehigh, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Moses Kingsley, F, 6-10, 230, Arkansas, Ebuja, Nigeria

London Perrantes, G. 6-2, 197, Virginia, Los Angeles, Calif.

Reggie Upshaw, F, 6-8, 228, Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Steve Vasturia, G, 6-6, 212, Notre Dame, Medford, N.J.

Head Coach: Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)



2017 Reese's NABC Division I All-Stars – West

No., Name, Position HT., WT., College/University, Hometown

Nathan Adrian, F, 6-9, 235, West Virginia, Morgantown, W.Va.

Bryce Alford, G, 6-3, 185, UCLA, Albuquerque, N.M.

Sterling Brown, G, 6-6, 230, SMU, Maywood, Ill.

Deonte Burton, G, 6-5, 250, Iowa State, Milwaukee, Wis.

Josh Hawkinson, C, 6-10, 230, Washington State, Shoreline, Wash.

Paris Lee, G, 6-0, 185, Illinois State, Maywood, Ill.

Ben Moore, F, 6-8, 220, SMU, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Luke Nelson, G, 6-3, 190, UC Irvine, Worthy, England

DeWayne Russell, G, 5-11, 155, Grand Canyon, Peoria, Ariz.

Rashawn Thomas, F, 6-8, 230, Texas A&M CC, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Derek Willis, F, 6-9, 228, Kentucky, Mt. Washington, Ky.

Head Coach: Tad Boyle (University of Colorado)