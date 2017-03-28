UPDATE: Man burned in apartment fire off Hickory Valley Road

Chattanooga firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The call came in shortly after 7:15 p.m. from Evergreen at Hickory Valley off Hickory Valley Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from one of the eight units of the complex. As firefighters made their way to the unit the smoke was coming from, one of them saw a man passed out at his doorway and suffering from burns to his upper body.

Neighbors around the unit tell Channel 3, they heard what sounded like an explosion before the fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit, saving the other seven, while residents of the complex rushed to evacuate their neighbors.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown. A woman, who was also inside the burning apartment, was treated at the scene by EMS for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

