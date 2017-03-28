Man wanted by BCSO arrested in D.C. for murder

A man with multiple aliases was arrested in Washington D.C. on a murder charge, but that same man is also wanted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, Bradley County Sheriff's Office was informed by the Washington D.C. Police that El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure was arrested for his involvement in a murder in Washington D.C.

Through a BCSO investigation detectives determined that the man had used several different named which include Elie Brown and El Hadji Alpha Madiou Toure, who is wanted by BCSO for violation of probation. According to their records, Elie Brown plead guilty to two counts of robbery in October of 2016. Brown received an eight year sentence, where he served one year before being placed on probation.

On March 23rd, a violation probation warrant was filed in Bradley County Criminal Court which is still outstanding. Jail records indicate a substantial arrest history under the names Elie Brown and ElHadji Alpha.