NBC coverage of PyeongChang Winter Olympics live across all time zones

NBC SPORTS - NBC will broadcast its Winter Olympic TV programming live across all time zones for the first time at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

This includes daytime, primetime and late-night coverage on NBC, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

On most nights, primetime coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT.

“Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time both on television and streaming online,” said Jim Bell, President, NBC Olympics Production & Programming. “That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike.”

Primetime coverage will be followed in all time zones by local news and then a “Primetime Plus” program with live continuing PyeongChang Olympic coverage.

A primetime replay will follow “Primetime Plus.”

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is Feb. 9. Competition starts Feb. 8.