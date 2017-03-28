UPDATE: Fire at Highway 58 retirement facility leaves some residents homeless

A fire at a Highway 58 retirement facility forced some residents into vacant units at the complex and left others homeless Tuesday.

The call came in from Silvertree Chattanooga, formerly known as Napfe Elderly Housing, just before 2:50 p.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the sixth floor. The fire started in the kitchen of room 601. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that room; however, heavy smoke made it to other areas of the building.

Not letting us close. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office blocking entrance to Silver Tree Apartment Homes @WRCB pic.twitter.com/FH5tKtGbE3 — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 28, 2017

Officials say they evacuated the building, due to the heavy smoke.

Fire officials say residents in five of the apartment units will not be able to return to their homes Tuesday night, and they will be moved to vacant apartments at Silvertree.

Residents in apartment 601 and the apartment under it are being help by the Red Cross.

One person fell while the building was under evacuation and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Due to heat and fatigue, Highway 58 firefighters were helped by fire departments from East Ridge, Red Bank, Catoosa County, Bradley County, Tri Communities, Dallas Bay, and Cleveland city. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton County EMS also assisted.

