UPDATE: Fire at Highway 58 retirement facility leaves some residents homeless

Channel 3 talked to the co-owner of Vintage and More, Deborah Baldridge, who says she is ready to get back to work.More
Channel 3 talked to the co-owner of Vintage and More, Deborah Baldridge, who says she is ready to get back to work.More
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More
Whenever someone tries to get through security with one of these things, it means it will be longer for you to make it to your gate.More
Whenever someone tries to get through security with one of these things, it means it will be longer for you to make it to your gate.More